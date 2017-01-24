– Wrestling Inc reports that AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship over John Cena in the post-Smackdown dark match with a low blow.

– Here’s a Smackdown Fallout video with Kalisto and Apollo Crews discussing Dolph Ziggler’s new attitude. Kalisto says that Ziggler has been their friend since but has backstabbed the both of them while Crews says Ziggler doesn’t want to mess with him, because he’ll get mad and bad things happen then: