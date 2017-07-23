wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Hypes Battleground, Video Of The Bella Twins On The Red Carpet, WWE’s Best Instagram Photos Of The Week

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– The Bella Twins talked to E! from the red carpet at San Diego Comic Con about their new Mattel dolls and more.

WWE.com has a gallery of the best Instagram photos of the week, including Cesaro, Alexa Bliss and more.

– In a post on Twitter, AJ Styles hyped tonight’s US title match with Kevin Owens at WWE Battleground. He wrote:

