– AJ Styles took to Twitter to hype his match with Luke Harper tonight on Smackdown, which will determine the opponent for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania:

Tonight I secure the spot that has always belonged to me. I'm going to main event @WrestleMania & win back the @WWE Championship. #SDLive — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 28, 2017

– ABC posted video of Michael Strahan interviewing The Rock on the red carpet at the Oscars from Sunday. Rock was asked about the Paige biopic Fighting With My Family and discussed the creative input he’s had, saying, “I’ve been able to give my knowledge to the other actors and to [writer and director] Stephen Merchant. It’s a movie that was based off a documentary that I saw and I think people are going to like it.”