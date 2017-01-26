wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Looks Back at His First WWE Interview, Ellsworth’s Latest Video, Stock Up

January 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s stock closed at $19.63, up $0.06 (0.3%) from the previous close.

– WWE posted the following video of AJ Styles looking back ai his first interview with WWE.com the day of last year’s Royal Rumble:

– James Ellsworth has posted yet another video calling for help to get him into the Royal Rumble:

