WWE News: AJ Styles Looks Back at His First WWE Interview, Ellsworth’s Latest Video, Stock Up
January 26, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $19.63, up $0.06 (0.3%) from the previous close.
– WWE posted the following video of AJ Styles looking back ai his first interview with WWE.com the day of last year’s Royal Rumble:
– James Ellsworth has posted yet another video calling for help to get him into the Royal Rumble:
Training hard trying to show that I really want to be in the #RoyalRumble HELP ME by using the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and RT everywhere pic.twitter.com/UUknaRl4h9
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 26, 2017