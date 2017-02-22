– WWE posted video from last night’s episode of Talking Smack. The video features AJ Styles and sees him proclaim his frustration with the ending of Smackdown, saying that he wished Shane McMahon had been there to make the decision regarding the finish of the battle royal so that he didn’t have to wait to get his title shot at WrestleMania.

“You know what, I wish Shane were here, I think he would have made a better decision,” Styles said. He continued, “Let’s be honest, you don’t make good decisions when it comes to SmackDown…[To Renee Young] He doesn’t think quick on his feet.”

Styles is rumored to be facing Shane at WrestleMania, although that is not yet confirmed.

– The Gorilla Position podcast spoke with Wolfgang, who participated in the UK Championship Tournament. The Scottish wrestler praised Tyler Bate in the interview, saying that the UK Champion is “such an inspiration to anyone that wants to become a wrestler.”

You can see a preview of the interview below: