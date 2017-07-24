wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Sells Loss At Battleground, Clip From Tonight’s Table for 3, Kurt Angle Preview Airing Thursday

July 24, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– A fan noted on Twitter that AJ Styles hung around for some time after his loss to Kevin Owens, selling it at ringside even while a segment featuring Jinder Mahal and The Singh brothers played.

– Here is a clip for tonight’s Table For 3, which features Renee Young, Corey Graves and Lita.

– WWE Network will air a “First Look” at Kurt Angle’s upcoming DVD on Thursday night at 10 PM ET.

