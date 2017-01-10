– AJ Styles will be Jonathan Coachman’s host on this week’s Off the Top Rope segment on ESPN. The segment airs Wednesday during the 9 PM hour of SportsCenter.

– Here is this week’s Smackdown Fallout featuring Natalya discussing her attack on Nikki Bella during the show. Natalya says Nikki got a taste of her own medicine and there’s plenty more where that came from:

– WWE released the following new poster for the Royal Rumble featuring the Undertaker and more: