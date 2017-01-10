wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Set For ESPN, Natalya Comments on Nikki Bella Attack, Royal Rumble Poster

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
aj-styles-sd-110816

– AJ Styles will be Jonathan Coachman’s host on this week’s Off the Top Rope segment on ESPN. The segment airs Wednesday during the 9 PM hour of SportsCenter.

– Here is this week’s Smackdown Fallout featuring Natalya discussing her attack on Nikki Bella during the show. Natalya says Nikki got a taste of her own medicine and there’s plenty more where that came from:

– WWE released the following new poster for the Royal Rumble featuring the Undertaker and more:

article topics :

AJ Styles, ESPN, Natalya, Royal Rumble, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading