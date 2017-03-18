wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Set for FYE Autograph Signing, JBL Comments on Inducting Teddy Long Into Hall of Fame

March 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles is set for an autograph signing today at FYE at the Crossgates Mall in Albany, new York from 2PM to 4PM local time.

– JBL posted the following tweet on getting picked to induct Teddy Long into the WWE Hall of Fame this year alongside Ron Simmons. You can check out his tweet below.

