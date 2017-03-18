wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Set for FYE Autograph Signing, JBL Comments on Inducting Teddy Long Into Hall of Fame
March 18, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles is set for an autograph signing today at FYE at the Crossgates Mall in Albany, new York from 2PM to 4PM local time.
– JBL posted the following tweet on getting picked to induct Teddy Long into the WWE Hall of Fame this year alongside Ron Simmons. You can check out his tweet below.
Incredibly honored that Ron Simmons and I will be inducting @teddyplayalong into the @WWE Hall of Fame. #APAReunion #HollaHolla
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 17, 2017