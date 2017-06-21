– On last night’s episode of Talking Smack, AJ Styles spoke about his face off with Shinsuke Nakamura at MITB. Daniel Bryan asked Styles if the moment made him want to switch his focus from a US Title match against Kevin Owens to a match with Nakamura. Styles asked why he just couldn’t do both and said that he sees the match happening sooner than later…

– On last night’s 205 Live, Titus O’Neil continued his efforts to try and recruit Akira Tozawa to the Titus Brand. Titus promised that he would have an offer on Monday’s Raw that Tozawa can’t refuse…