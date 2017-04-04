– Austin Aries is getting another shot at the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Aries won a Fatal Four-Way match on 205 Live against TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali to earn the title shot. Aries faced Neville at WrestleMania but came up short.

– 205 Live earned a 67% Thumbs Up from Twitter fans with 2,640 votes as you can see in the below poll:

What did you think of tonight's #205live? — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

– WWE teased a possible babyface turn from AJ Styles on Smackdown when he showed Shane McMahon respect during the show. You can see video of the segment below, in which Styles came out during Shane’s promo and said he believed he owed Shane something after their WrestleMania match. He shook Shane’s hand and made it clear he wanted to stay on Smackdown following the Superstar Shakeup on Raw next week: