WWE News: AJ Styles Thinks Shakeup Could be a Phenomenal Opportunity, Slow Motion Video of The Hardys From Raw, and Edge Praises The Revival’s Raw Debut
April 4, 2017 | Posted by
– AJ Styles commented on the upcoming shakeup coming to Raw and Smackdown. You can read Styles’ thoughts on the move below.
A superstar shakeup, huh? Could be a #phenomenal opportunity.. #Raw #SDLive
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 4, 2017
– WWE released a slow motion video of The Hard Boys vs. The Club on Raw. You can check out the video in the player below.
– WWE Hall of Famer Edge had high praise for the debut of The Revival on Raw. You can read his Twitter comments below.
Ahh my boys @DashWilderWWE & @ScottDawsonWWE #TheRevival debut right where they belong on #RAW Go get em boys. #NoFlips #JustFists
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 4, 2017