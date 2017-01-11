wrestling / News
WWE News: Akira Tozawa Hype Video, Slow Motion Video of Raw’s Main Event, Carmella & Ellsworth To Go Shopping
January 11, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE is advertising that we will see Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping spree on next week’s Smackdown.
– Here is the Akira Tozawa hype video that aired on 205 Live last night…
.@TozawaAkira is COMING SOON to #205Live on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/8SzqybtWg7
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) January 11, 2017
– WWE released the following slow motion video from Raw’s main event.