WWE News: Akira Tozawa Hype Video, Slow Motion Video of Raw’s Main Event, Carmella & Ellsworth To Go Shopping

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE is advertising that we will see Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping spree on next week’s Smackdown.

– Here is the Akira Tozawa hype video that aired on 205 Live last night…

– WWE released the following slow motion video from Raw’s main event.

