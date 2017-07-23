wrestling / News
WWE News: Akira Tozawa Shows Off His Birthday Present, WWE Posts Steve Austin Invasion Videos
July 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Akira Tozawa posted the following on Twitter today…
My birthday present.#WWE pic.twitter.com/aVmPyt3ZSt
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) July 23, 2017
– WWE posted the following videos, looking at how Steve Austin helped Team WWE fight off the invaders from WCW and ECW. The WWE Invasion PPV took place 16-years ago and with a buyrate of about 770,000, it is considered the highest grossing non-WrestleMania PPV for WWE…