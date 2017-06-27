wrestling / News

WWE News: Akira Tozawa Signs With Titus Worldwide, Ride Along Clip With Owens & Jericho

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– On last night’s Raw it was revealed that Akira Tozawa has officially signed with Titus Worldwide, and will be facing Neville for the Cruiserweight Title at Great Balls of Fire…

– Here is a clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along, featuring Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens during better times…

