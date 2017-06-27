wrestling / News
WWE News: Akira Tozawa Signs With Titus Worldwide, Ride Along Clip With Owens & Jericho
June 27, 2017 | Posted by
– On last night’s Raw it was revealed that Akira Tozawa has officially signed with Titus Worldwide, and will be facing Neville for the Cruiserweight Title at Great Balls of Fire…
Set up in the #TitusWorldwide VIP area is none other than @TozawaAkira to take in the #Cruiserweight action! #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/Uqrz15bBHI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
– Here is a clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along, featuring Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens during better times…
"You're the #GOAT!"
"Yeah, you're the DONKEY!"
"Yeah, fine whatever…"
Oh, the memories…. #WWERideAlong @FightOwensFight @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/dLAVpLNBCx
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017