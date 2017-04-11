wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Confirms He’s Working Main Roster European Tour Dates, WWE Releases New Kurt Angle Shirt
– NXT’s Aleister Black has confirmed reports that he will be working the upcoming tour of Europe with the Raw brand…
Happy to announce I'll be joining RAW in May for the European tour through Lille, Zurich, Stuttgart, Leige and Rotterdam! @WWE #fadetoblxck
— Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) April 11, 2017
– WWE Shop has released a new Kurt Angle shirt…
It's true. It's true. #ItsDamnTrue! @RealKurtAngle has a new authentic t-shirt at #WWEShop. #WWE #KurtAnglehttps://t.co/GWlSWn4Bjp pic.twitter.com/hNnKwVjKIM
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 10, 2017