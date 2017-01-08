– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel has posted a new video or the FIFA ’17 Tournament finals, featuring Rusev vs. Neville. You can check out the video below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up that asks who has been the better world champion of their respective brands. AJ Styles currently leads the poll with 89 percent. Kevin Owens has only 11 percent.

– During last night’s NXT house show, Tommy End was introduced under a new gimmick called Aleister Black. He posted some new cryptic tweets using the gimmick, which you can check out below.

Do you understand now? pic.twitter.com/LvH8oSnAxb — Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) January 8, 2017