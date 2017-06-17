– WWE released a number of videos of female Superstars giving their reactions on the all women Money in the Bank Ladder Match and who they think will win. You can check out the videos of Superstars sharing their comments and predictions on the match below. Videos include Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Ruby Riot, and more.

– WWE released the full video of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match from WrestleMania 22 in 2006. You can check out the complete match below.