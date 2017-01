– WWE has released a full match between Edge and Dolph Ziggler for the WWE World Heavyweight Title from the 2011 Royal Rumble:

– Bayley, Alexa Bliss and James Ellsworth all posted younger photos of themselves for the social media trends “Throwback Thursday” and “Flashback Friday.”

I invented da selfie. #nofilter #slay #2extreme #flashbackfriday A photo posted by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:04am PST