wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss on My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, WWE Releases Heavy Machinery’s Music

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Tomorrow’s episode of “My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar” will feature Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and her parents

– WWE Music has released the “Heavy” theme song for NXT Superstars Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic).

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Heavy Machinery, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading