WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reacts to Naomi Getting Into Title Match, Ellsworth Excited to Be at WrestleMania

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– James Ellsworth took to Twitter to confirm that he will be in Carmella’s corner for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, as you can see below:

– Tonight’s Smackdown Fallout video featured Alexa Bliss reacting to Naomi’s return. Bliss wasn’t pleased Naomi got into the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania but said she’s confident about leaving Orlando with the title:

