WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reacts to Naomi Getting Into Title Match, Ellsworth Excited to Be at WrestleMania
March 28, 2017
– James Ellsworth took to Twitter to confirm that he will be in Carmella’s corner for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, as you can see below:
Can't wait to be in @CarmellaWWE's corner @WrestleMania to witness her become #SDLive women's champion #Carmellsworth
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) March 29, 2017
– Tonight’s Smackdown Fallout video featured Alexa Bliss reacting to Naomi’s return. Bliss wasn’t pleased Naomi got into the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania but said she’s confident about leaving Orlando with the title: