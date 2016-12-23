wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reveals Workout Secrets, Fan Poll on WM Main Event, Dawson Shares NXT Photo
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who they most want to see in the WrestleMania 33 main event. The results are, as of this writing:
AJ Styles: 22%
The Undertaker: 16%
Finn Bálor: 13%
Goldberg: 12%
John Cena: 7%
Other: 5%
Roman Reigns: 5%
Sasha Banks: 5%
Seth Rollins: 4%
Dean Ambrose: 3%
Bray Wyatt: 2%
Brock Lesnar: 2%
Charlotte Flair: 2%
Kevin Owens: 2%
The Miz: 1%
– Here is a new promo for Tapout, with Alexa Bliss revealing her workout secrets:
Hey, future; we got you. #TopGuys #Glorious #JOE #TalkHeavyHitHard @WWE pic.twitter.com/NYi9MjnrPj
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 23, 2016
– Scott Dawson shared this pic of NXT heels Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and The Revival from a recent show:
