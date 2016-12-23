– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who they most want to see in the WrestleMania 33 main event. The results are, as of this writing:

AJ Styles: 22%

The Undertaker: 16%

Finn Bálor: 13%

Goldberg: 12%

John Cena: 7%

Other: 5%

Roman Reigns: 5%

Sasha Banks: 5%

Seth Rollins: 4%

Dean Ambrose: 3%

Bray Wyatt: 2%

Brock Lesnar: 2%

Charlotte Flair: 2%

Kevin Owens: 2%

The Miz: 1%

– Here is a new promo for Tapout, with Alexa Bliss revealing her workout secrets:

– Scott Dawson shared this pic of NXT heels Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and The Revival from a recent show: