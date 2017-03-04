– A DVD listing on Amazon UK for a WWE Fastlane/Elimination Chamber 2-pack may have spoiled WWE’s Fastlane event tomorrow night. The cover features both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, who are currently not advertised for the show. The Undertaker had been rumored to appear and Lesnar is still in a feud with Goldberg. It’s possible that Lesnar will interfere in Goldberg’s Universal title match with Kevin Owens.

– WWE has released a new top ten video featuring Superstars “playing’ with fire:

– Jerry Lawler’s bar and grill on Beale Street in Memphis will host a Fastlane viewing party.