March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Ambrose retained the Intercontinental Championship in the post-Smackdown dark match against Baron Corbin.

– Nikki Bella shared some preview pics of a new photo shoot she did at the Smackdown tapings:

– As seen in the below tweet, 65% of fans on Twitter gave this WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with 3,197 votes:

