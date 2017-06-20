– Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Ambrose beat the Miz after Raw in a non-title match. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas got involved but Ambrose fought them both off.

– Finn Balor posted the following after Elias Samson attacked him backstage:

Even Charly's shriek sounded better that Samson's guitar 🎸 👎 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 20, 2017

– Here is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th: