wrestling / News

WWE News: Ambrose Faces Miz After Raw, Great Balls of Fire Promo, Balor Comments on Samson

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Ambrose beat the Miz after Raw in a non-title match. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas got involved but Ambrose fought them both off.

– Finn Balor posted the following after Elias Samson attacked him backstage:

– Here is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th:

article topics :

Dean Ambrose, Elias Samson, Finn Balor, The Miz, WWE Great Balls of Fire, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading