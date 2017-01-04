wrestling / News
WWE News: Ambrose in Smackdown Fallout, Dark Match Result, Video From 205 Live
January 4, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that Mojo Rawley beat Curt Hawkins in the dark match before Smackdown.
– Here is this week’s Smackdown Fallout video, with Dean Ambross sending a warning: don’t piss him off or he will beat you up and steal your stuff:
– Here is video from Neville’s match with TJ Perkins on 205 Live:
.@MegaTJP takes to the air as he battles the self-proclaimed #KingOfTheCruiserweights @WWENeville on @WWENetwork. #205Live pic.twitter.com/15C9rqKbUZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017