WWE News: Ambrose in Smackdown Fallout, Dark Match Result, Video From 205 Live

January 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Inc reports that Mojo Rawley beat Curt Hawkins in the dark match before Smackdown.

– Here is this week’s Smackdown Fallout video, with Dean Ambross sending a warning: don’t piss him off or he will beat you up and steal your stuff:

– Here is video from Neville’s match with TJ Perkins on 205 Live:

