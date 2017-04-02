– WWE issued the following statement congratulating Tom Phillips on becoming the fifth lead announcer in WrestleMania history:

Tom Phillips makes WrestleMania history

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Phillips is having his very own WrestleMania Moment.

Before the first bell even tolls at The Showcase of the Immortals, the SmackDown LIVE commentator has joined an elite club of lead calls for WrestleMania. Phillips will be only the fifth man to occupy the lead commentator spot for WrestleMania, joining the rarified company of Mr. McMahon, Jim Ross, Gorilla Monsoon and Michael Cole.

WWE.com offers its congratulations to Tom Phillips on joining the club!

– Here are highlights from the Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose WrestleMania Kickoff Show match. Ambrose won the match with Dirty Deeds to retain the title: