– WWE posted the following backstage video with Arrow star Stephen Amell at WrestleMania. Amell says he’s looking forward to Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens and Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns and said that every time he attends a WWE show like this his first thought is getting back into the ring and that every time he comes back, the people in WWE treat him like family:

– Here is a new WWE WWE Network promo that aired during WrestleMania:

– Cathy Kelley’s latest video looks at Alexa Bliss, Enzo Amore and more discussing their WrestleMania debuts this week: