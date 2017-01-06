– Here is video of American Ninja Warrior contestant Kacy Catanzaro participating in the WWE tryout last week at the Performance Center. Catanzaro said of the experience, “I think a lot of the things from my background, from gymnastics to obstacle course racing – the physical and the mental, the speed, agility, strength, all of that – [and] being able to mentally prepare for that and go in front of a lot of people and be on point that second that you have to… I think that all of that could be a really big advantage for me coming into the WWE.”

– WWE has posted the following video with Cathy Kelley looking at the fallout from Maryse slapping Renee Young on Smackdown: