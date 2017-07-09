– The Bella Twins released a new video blog showing Nikki and Brie on a road trip with Birdy Joe to San Diego. You can check out the video below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking which Superstar submission hold you would least want to be caught in. Currently, Brock Lesnar’s Kimura Lock leads the poll at 57 percent over Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch with 43 percent.

– A fan on Twitter posted a clip of Sasha Banks at WWE’s recent Madison Square Garden house show. In the clip, Sasha Banks is seen dancing to Emma’s entrance music. But when Alexa Bliss’ music hits, Banks starts dancing and grows a scowl on her face. You can check out that clip posted on Twitter below. Bliss is set to face Banks later tonight at Great Balls of Fire.