– PWInsider reports that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is set to face Naomichi Marufuji at Lucha Forever’s Ultimo Battle. The show takes place in London on October 5th.

– Kurt Angle did a Q&A with fans on his Facebook page. When asked about CM Punk’s possible return to wrestling, Angle said, “I hope he comes back. I think his MMA career is over. He needs to go back to what he does best!”

– Eva Marie did a FIFA 17 video game tournament as part of Reggie Bush’s Charity Weekend. You can see pics that Marie posted to Instagram with boxer Shane Mosley below. The event benefitted St Jude’s Children’s Hospital and The Birthday Party Project:

