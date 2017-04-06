– Today was the thirty-fifth anniversary of Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufmann’s first match. The actor/comedian had a memorable feud with Lawler that got a lot of mainstream attention in 1982 and included an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman.

– The Hardy Boys’ Pro Wrestling Tees apparel store will be open for another twelve days before closing on April 17th.

– Here are the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT including Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce, Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz and Oney Lorcan vs. Elias Samson as El Vagabundo: