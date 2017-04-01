– WWE released a video of Nikki Bella and Charlotte being interviewed by Peter Rosenberg on Radio Row in Orlando on Friday (March 31). You can check out the video clip below.

– WrestlingInc.com reports that another match is being rumored to get added to tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event. The rumor is that a women’s tag team match between Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Aliyah and Live Morgan will be added to the event. WWE has not yet officially announced or confirmed the added match yet.