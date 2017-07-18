wrestling / News
WWE News: Another Match Set For Next Week’s Raw, Jordan Reacts to Being Angle’s Son
– A third match has been announced for next week’s Raw. Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match will take place on the show, joining Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. the Miztourage and a #1 contenders match between Sasha Banks and Bayley.
– After he was revealed to be Kurt Angle’s son on Raw, Jason Jordan posted to Twitter saying:
I am proud to be Gold-Blooded!!
— Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) July 18, 2017