wrestling / News

WWE News: Another Match Set For Next Week’s Raw, Jordan Reacts to Being Angle’s Son

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– A third match has been announced for next week’s Raw. Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match will take place on the show, joining Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. the Miztourage and a #1 contenders match between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

– After he was revealed to be Kurt Angle’s son on Raw, Jason Jordan posted to Twitter saying:

article topics :

Jason Jordan, Kurt Angle, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading