– WWE stock closed at $22.02, up $0.01 (0.05%) from the previous closing price.

– The WWE Games crew interviewed Apollo Crews during WrestleMania 33 Week in a video you can see below. Crews reflects on his year since making his main roster debut and says it’s been awesome and has gone by so fast. Crews said he didn’t expect to compete at WrestleMania so soon but he got to live his dream, and that it doesn’t get much better than that. He also talks about having his own action figure and being in WWE 2K17: