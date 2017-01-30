wrestling / News
WWE News: April Raw Set For Nassau Coliseum, NHL Team Hosting Wrestling Night
– WWE has announced a return to the Nassau Coliseum for the April 10th episode of Raw. This is the company’s first show in the arena since it has been renovated; their last event at the show was on May 25th, 2015.
– The Florida Panthers announced that they are hosting a Pro Wrestling Night that will take place on February 9th. The event will include a meet-and-greet with Tommy Dreamer, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, and Christian and will include:
• Exclusive autograph session access
• Commemorative Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Night puck
• Ticket to Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings
You can order tickets using the promo code “WRESTLING” here.