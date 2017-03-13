wrestling / News

WWE News: Aries Makes Raw In-Ring Debut, Warrior Award Announcement Video, Slam Crate Unboxing Video

March 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following video of Austin Aries making his in-ring debut on Raw. Aries beat Ariya Daivari ahead of his participation in tomorrow’s Fatal Five-Way Match to determine Neville’s challenger at WrestleMania:

– Here is the announcement video that Eric LeGrand will receive the Warrior Award at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend:

– Here is the unboxing video for Loot Crate’s latest WWE Slam Crate, themed “The Road To Wrestlemania”:

