WWE News: Aries Making 205 Live Debut, Foley Reacts to Smackdown, Fan Polls on SD and 205 Live

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Austin Aries is set to make his 205 Live debut soon. WWE released a promo for his impending debut and Aries said that whether he’s on the mic doing commentary or in the ring, the show will never be the same:

– Mick Foley took to Twitter to comment on the ending of Smackdown’s battle royal, posting:

– 61% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s SmackDown a “Thumbs Up” in WWE’s poll, with 57% giving 205 Live the same:

