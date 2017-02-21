– Austin Aries is set to make his 205 Live debut soon. WWE released a promo for his impending debut and Aries said that whether he’s on the mic doing commentary or in the ring, the show will never be the same:

"It's going to be a great day to be GREAT … and a BAD DAY to be YOU!" – @AustinAries #205Live pic.twitter.com/ZP86pCF0qG — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

– Mick Foley took to Twitter to comment on the ending of Smackdown’s battle royal, posting:

Isn't that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 22, 2017

– 61% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s SmackDown a “Thumbs Up” in WWE’s poll, with 57% giving 205 Live the same:

What did you think of tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017