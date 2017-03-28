wrestling / News

WWE News: Aries Says He’s Elevating the Kickoff Show, WWE App Gets WrestleMania Section, New International Video

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The WWE App now has a WrestleMania section thanks to its latest update on iOS and Android. The section includes event previews, videos, deals and more. You can find out more here.

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter commenting on his match with Neville being on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show:

– WWE posted a new video looking at their recent international tours including Italy, Dubai, India, the UK and China:

