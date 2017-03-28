– The WWE App now has a WrestleMania section thanks to its latest update on iOS and Android. The section includes event previews, videos, deals and more. You can find out more here.

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter commenting on his match with Neville being on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show:

Seeing a lot of passionate opinions about my @WWE Cruiserweight Title match being announced for the #Wrestlemania Pre-Show. Here's mine…. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 28, 2017

I'm never "relegated" to anything, I'm just who you add to things you need ELEVATED. #WrestleMania Pre-Show is now MUST SEE. #TheElevator — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 28, 2017

– WWE posted a new video looking at their recent international tours including Italy, Dubai, India, the UK and China: