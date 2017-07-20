wrestling / News
WWE News: Armando Estrada Says He Pitched Talking Smack, Cena Raps in Mandarin
– Armando Estrada posted to Twitter, claiming that he pitched the idea for Talking Smack years ago. Estrada, who had a run in WWE as the ECW GM and a manager, said that he pitched the idea to Vince McMahon with him being the host. Estrada said that nothing came of it beyond a handshake and a thank you at the time:
– John Cena posted the following video of himself freestyling in Mandarin:
