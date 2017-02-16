– WWE stock closed at $22.11, down $0.51 (2.25%) from the previous close.

– Thom Loverro of the Washington Times wrote a new opinion piece following ESPN’s 30 For 30: This Was The XFL about how Vince McMahon changed sports that you can see at the lin,. The article includes a comment from MIT comparative media studies program research affiliate Sam Ford, who compared McMahon’s rise to Donald Trump’s political ascension.

“They’re both involved in sort of modern-day myth-making of themselves,” Ford said. “You think of how Trump refers to himself and his empire, and the fact that WrestleMania was referring to itself as the meeting place of the gods, the immortals you can see that type of impresario, P.T. Barnum-like, carnival barker mentality in how both of these worlds were created.”

Triple H commented on the article, posting to Twitter: