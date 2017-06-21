– Realtor has an article on The Miz selling his Los Angeles home. You can see it at the link. The four-bedroom home is listed for $3.65 million and the article notes that Miz paid $1.865 million in 2012 before he renovated and expanded it.

– Chris Weidman posted the following video on Instagram of himself and Gian Villante surprising Weidman’s son, a huge wrestling fan, by Weidman dressing up as the Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan: