WWE News: Austin Aries Attacks Neville on Raw, Pitbull Song Set As WrestleMania Theme

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– It was announced that Pitbull’s track “Greenlight” featuring Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis will be one of the theme songs for WrestleMania 33. You can listen to the track below:

– Here is video on Raw of Austin Aries attacking Neville and sending him retreating. The segment seemed to set up the rumored match between the two for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania:

