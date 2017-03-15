wrestling / News
WWE News: Austin Aries Comments on Heading to WM, New Goldberg Shirt, Ambrose Slips Off Ring Ropes
– WWE has released a new Goldberg T-shirt celebrating his Universal Championship win, as you can see below:
Celebrate @Goldberg's historic #TitleRun with this new tee at #WWEShop. #EveryoneIsNexthttps://t.co/5VnFeP5M2S#WWE #Goldberg pic.twitter.com/61gzKwuap8
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 14, 2017
– Dean Ambrose had a small snafu during the Smackdown dark match main event, slipping off the ropes as he went to climb up them in his intro. You can see video of it from a fan below:
Fan video from tonight by 814diva on instagram. Dean has an issue with the ropes, oops #deanambrose pic.twitter.com/JrRJ6joiPm
— Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 15, 2017
– Austin Aries posted on social media following his winning a shot at Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania:
I've got two words for you:
THANK YOU. @WrestleMania #205Live pic.twitter.com/xZPhyIXRoQ
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 15, 2017
The paths we travel may all be different, but our desired destination is all the same. And when you finally arrive, you appreciate every twist, turn and obstacle you had to navigate to get there, and every person that helped you along the way. @wwe #wrestlemania #wrestlemania33 #205Live #GREAT #GRATEFUL