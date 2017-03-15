– WWE has released a new Goldberg T-shirt celebrating his Universal Championship win, as you can see below:

– Dean Ambrose had a small snafu during the Smackdown dark match main event, slipping off the ropes as he went to climb up them in his intro. You can see video of it from a fan below:

Fan video from tonight by 814diva on instagram. Dean has an issue with the ropes, oops #deanambrose pic.twitter.com/JrRJ6joiPm — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 15, 2017

– Austin Aries posted on social media following his winning a shot at Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania: