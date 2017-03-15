wrestling / News

WWE News: Austin Aries Comments on Heading to WM, New Goldberg Shirt, Ambrose Slips Off Ring Ropes

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has released a new Goldberg T-shirt celebrating his Universal Championship win, as you can see below:

– Dean Ambrose had a small snafu during the Smackdown dark match main event, slipping off the ropes as he went to climb up them in his intro. You can see video of it from a fan below:

– Austin Aries posted on social media following his winning a shot at Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania:

