– WrestlingInc.com reports that Arrow star Stephen Amell was spotted at the WWE hotel in Orlando, Florida this weekend before WrestleMania 33. NFL star Rob Gronkowski was also seen there.

– WWE YouTuber Myles interviewed Austin Aries ahead of WrestleMania 33. You can check out the video for the complete interview below. Aries discussed mentioning the pressure of performing on the Kickoff show for tonight’s WrestleMania 33. He also discussed making his main WWE roster debut.