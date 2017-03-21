wrestling / News
WWE News: Austin Aries Segment Set For 205 Live, Emma’s Latest Return Vignette
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Announced for this week’s 205 Live is a segment featuring Austin Aries, as he delivers a WrestleMania 33 message to Neville. The two will face off for Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania.
– Here is the latest vignette for Emma’s return to Raw:
This time last year I made my return and then wow'd everyone at #Wrestlemania…So what's one more week wait, if it'll be all about me! #RAW pic.twitter.com/bV9Om8dRhl
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 21, 2017