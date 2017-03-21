wrestling / News

WWE News: Austin Aries Segment Set For 205 Live, Emma’s Latest Return Vignette

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Announced for this week’s 205 Live is a segment featuring Austin Aries, as he delivers a WrestleMania 33 message to Neville. The two will face off for Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania.

– Here is the latest vignette for Emma’s return to Raw:

