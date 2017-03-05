wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Interview Video With Jack Gallagher Before Fastlane, Charlotte and Bayley Tweet on Women’s Title Match
March 5, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of Jack Gallagher arriving to the arena for Fastlane tonight, and he discussed his huge match with Neville. You can check out the video clip below.
– Bayley and Charlotte posted tweets ahead of their big match tonight at Fastlane. You can check out their hype tweets below.
Tonight is bigger than the night I won the title. Tonight I fight to be better than the best. #WWEFastlane https://t.co/RGirF12bOH
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 5, 2017
I'm walking into #Wrestlemania as the 5x Champ #QueenofPPV #FastLane 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/UtZFHZFm28
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 5, 2017