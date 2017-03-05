wrestling / News

WWE News: Backstage Interview Video With Jack Gallagher Before Fastlane, Charlotte and Bayley Tweet on Women’s Title Match

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released a video of Jack Gallagher arriving to the arena for Fastlane tonight, and he discussed his huge match with Neville. You can check out the video clip below.

– Bayley and Charlotte posted tweets ahead of their big match tonight at Fastlane. You can check out their hype tweets below.

article topics :

Bayley, Charlotte, Fastlane, Jack Gallagher, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

