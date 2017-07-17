– The Wrestling Observer reports that the overall reaction to the Mae Young Classic backstage was that it was a bit underwhelming. The site says that while the matches were seen as good and the crowd was engaged, it doesn’t seem as if there will be a lot of contracts offered as there were for the Cruiserweight Classic. Many of the competitors will benefit just from being showcased in the tournament.

– WWE’s preview for Raw offers a tease of Dean Ambrose’s opening segment. The preview includes the following: “Despite having mutual nemeses in The A-Lister and his ‘co-stars,’ a distrustful Ambrose made it clear to The Kingslayer last Monday night that they’re far from friends and that he hasn’t forgotten or forgiven Rollins for what he did to dismantle The Shield back in 2014. What will Ambrose get off his chest when Raw goes live at 8/7 C on USA Network, and how will Rollins — and The Miz — respond?”