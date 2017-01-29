wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Video of Seth Rollins Being Escorted Out of NXT TakeOver, New Total Divas Promo
– WWE posted the following backstage video of Seth Rollins being escorted out of the building after calling out Triple H at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.
– Total Divas returns on April 5th with Nikki Bella as the executive producer. Here is a new promo for the show’s return.
