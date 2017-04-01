wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Videos of Kurt Angle Before His Hall of Fame Speech, Full Episode of Live Edition of Bring It To The Table Released

– WWE released the video for the full episode of the live Bring It To The Table episode from this week at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. You can check out the full episode below.
– WWE released some backstage videos of Kurt Angle as he was waiting to come out for his Hall of Fame induction speech. You can check out the clips of Kurt Angle for a very emotional moment below.