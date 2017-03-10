– According to Wrestling DVD Network, WWE will be releasing a UK-exclusive DVD set on Finn Balor on April 17th titled “Finn Balor: Iconic Matches.” The £5.99 set will include Balor’s WWE NXT matches against Kevin Owens, Neville and Tyler Breeze. The synopsis is below:

Meet Finn Bálor: Athletic, charismatic, occasionally demonic, and a bonafide worldwide sensation.

The mysterious Irishman’s legend spanned across countries and continents. Wherever Bálor plied his trade he flourished winning multiple championships and marshalling several foot soldiers to support him (some even called him a prince) culminating a record-setting run with the NXT Championship!

Relive 3 iconic matches from Finn Bálor’s time in NXT and discover why his quiet, deadly precision and his periodic transformation into the terrifying “Demon King” has made Finn Bálor a firm fan favourite with the WWE Universe!

– Nikki Bella will be working the red carper at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday for Extra TV. John Cena is hosting the show. Bella posted the following to Twitter:

Fun outfits 2 come tomorrow for the @Nickelodeon Choice Awards! Catch me on @extratv too as their official correspondent 4 the red carpet!💋N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 10, 2017

– Here is this week’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, with Chris Jericho plugging WWE Fastlane: